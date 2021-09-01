Multiple people rescued from car trapped in flooding
Body cam footage shows multiple people being rescued from their vehicle by a police officer in Pascagoula, Mississippi, after Ida caused flooding in the region on Aug. 30.
Body cam footage shows multiple people being rescued from their vehicle by a police officer in Pascagoula, Mississippi, after Ida caused flooding in the region on Aug. 30.
English teacher Kristin Pitzen was driven off social media by outraged conservatives and has been at least temporarily removed from her classroom.
A “Stand Against Hate” counter-protest was held nearby in response to the Proud Boys' rally.
Known to millions of fans as Miss Mercedes Morr, the Texas influencer was found dead in her home on Sunday, Aug. 29. Police also discovered the body of the alleged suspect.
The island nation has not experienced any COVID-19 cases so the trapped traveler said she has never worn a mask.
Police asked for patience. The woman was not arrested; her attorney alleged racial profiling and said she did nothing wrong.
Twenty years ago, we had a brutal serial killer in our midst, and no one noticed — not police, not the public. This guy was a real-life “Dexter,” flying under the radar. But commend the South Florida detectives who would not let it go.
Mesa police say a robbery suspect has died after a failed carjacking attempt Tuesday afternoon.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam granted posthumous pardons Tuesday to seven Black men who were executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, in a case that attracted pleas for mercy from around the world and in recent years has been denounced as an example of racial disparity in the use of the death penalty. Cries and sobs could be heard from some of the descendants after Northam's announcement. The “Martinsville Seven," as the men became known, were all convicted of raping 32-year-old Ruby Stroud Floyd, a white woman who had gone to a predominantly black neighborhood in Martinsville, Virginia, on Jan. 8, 1949, to collect money for clothes she had sold.
Three people who allegedly purposely caused accidents on Los Angeles County freeways, including some in which motorists were severely injured to collect money from insurance companies are set to be arraigned today in court.
Authorities arrested a man suspected of opening fire on a group of protesters outside of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria’s home. The protest centered around improving rights for San Diego’s homeless population.
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the west part of town on Sunday.
"He didn't give a get, a divorce, to his wife; she lives in Israel. And because of that, he's scared to go to Israel," a rabbi assisting Zebulon Simantov said
Gracyn Courtright, a college senior, bragged about her actions on Jan. 6 on social media.
The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday said crews were searching for a man who did not return from a boating trip off Key West as planned while the woman who went with him was found dead by her son.
The driver fled the scene after striking the student, officials say
FBI agent David Harris was fired and charged for sex crimes across three states that included minors.
A man who might have violated his probation in Ohio by traveling to Mississippi is being sought by police in the storm-hit state as a suspect in Monday’s on-air assault of MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster. The Gulfport Police Department in Mississippi has identified the suspect as Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, and today issued […]
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer accused of abusing a woman suffering from a mental health crisis in Kelowna, British Columbia, last year was finally charged with assault last week. What happened: Mona Wang, a nursing student at the University of British Columbia, was having a panic attack on Jan. 20, 2020 when her boyfriend called the police to request a wellness check. Constable Lacy Browning responded to the call, but instead of taking Wang to a hospital, she allegedly abused her physically and emotionally.
The mother and daughter were flying out of the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.