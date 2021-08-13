Multiple people shot, 1 dead at ABQ bar

Aug. 13—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Several people were shot and at least one was killed when gunfire erupted Thursday night at a bar in Northeast Albuquerque, according to police.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the shooting occurred at Ojos Locos Sports Cantina near Coronado mall.

He said one person died from their injuries and two others were taken to the hospital. Deaguero did not give their conditions.

"The scene is still active so information is limited," DeAguero said. "This has been deemed a homicide call out."

Crime scene tape roped off the entire parking lot of the bar as the lights of police vehicles lit up the area. An officer could be seen shining a light around the inside of the bar as others gathered around their patrol cars outside.

This is the 81st homicide in city limits being investigated so far this year.