Multiple people shot in Albany, including child, police say

Multiple people were shot in a barbershop in Albany, New York, including a child, on Saturday afternoon, police said.

A boy was shot in the torso, one man was shot in the shoulder and another man in the torso, police said.

"Preliminary, it appears an unknown suspect, who was outside, fired rounds towards the building, striking three individuals who were inside," Albany Police public information officer Steve Smith tweeted.

Officers are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the barber shop located 221 Second Avenue. Preliminary, it appears an unknown suspect, who was outside, fired rounds towards the building, striking three individuals who were inside. pic.twitter.com/vOuIsh0kdv — Steve Smith (@APDSmith) May 13, 2023

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Sneak peek: Lori Vallow Daybell: Guilty

Obama says gun ownership has become an "ideological" and "partisan" issue in America

The Church's Firm | Sunday on 60 Minutes