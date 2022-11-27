Multiple people injured after shooting on 17th street bridge near Atlantic Station, police say
Atlanta police say multiple people were shot near Atlantic Station on Saturday night.
Multiple police units are currently on the scene at Market Street in midtown Atlanta.
A Fulton County sheriff deputy told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that a fight started near the 17th Street Bridge, and someone began shooting with kids running into different stores at Atlantic Station.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
It’s unclear exactly how many people were shot. This is an active scene and Channel 2 is working to find out more about the severity of this incident.
Traffic cameras show that police have shut down 17th Street near the shooting investigation.
TRENDING STORIES:
3 arrested, 1 dead after attempted home invasion in DeKalb County, police say
Mother arrested in connection to East Point apartment fire that killed her child, officials say
Police investigating after 2 separate shoe robberies occur at same location in Cobb County
We have multiple crews working to learn more about this developing story, on Channel 2 Action News.
There have been multiple shootings that have happened at or near Atlantic Station in 2022.
Back in January, a 27-year-old woman was shot at Atlantic Station after walking by two groups of people who were fighting. In April, a man was shot at Atlantic Station and had to drive himself to the hospital, where he eventually died. Then in October, a woman was shot while caught in crossfire of a‘rolling gun battle.’
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS