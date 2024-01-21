Multiple people shot at Best Buy in South Florida, suspects at large, reports say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left at least four people injured after they were shot at a South Florida Best Buy Saturday night, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

Plantation Police said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a Best Buy store in Plantation.

Missing 85-year-old man found dead in lake in Palm Harbor: PCSO

Four people were allegedly leaving the store when a group approached them, WTVJ reported.

A detective said two people were shot. One of them is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

The other two injured were reportedly bystanders and are both in stable condition. WTVJ said one of them was inside the store, and the other was outside when they were shot.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene and are still at large.

WTVJ reported that it is still unknown what led up to the shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.