Fatal shooting erupts inside Bronx subway station: police sources

At least six people were shot, one fatally, in a Bronx subway station on Monday, according to police sources.

Four women and two men were shot on the northbound No. 4 platform at the elevated Mount Eden Ave. station on Jerome Ave. near Mount Eden Ave. in Mount Eden just after 4:45 p.m., police and sources said.

A police source said the scene was a “mess” as cops collected evidence and medics rushed victims to various hospitals.

Medics transported six patients to area hospitals. One person was in critical condition, four people had serious injuries and one suffered from minor injuries, an FDNY spokesperson said.

The NYPD warned people to avoid the area as they investigated.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.