Multiple people shot on busy street in Washington, D.C., police say

A shooting on Friday afternoon left at least three people wounded in Northwest Washington, D.C., authorities say. The D.C. Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for a suspect or suspects, and asking residents in the area to shelter in place.

At around 3:20 p.m. local time, police responded to reports of gunshots near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness Street NW.

Police said two adult males and one juvenile female were wounded. They were transported to local hospitals. Two victims are in critical but stable condition, while the third is in stable condition, assistant police chief Stuart Emerman said at a press conference Friday.

"This is a very early point in our investigation," Emerman said. "And we're still trying to figure out the motive or what specifically took place here."

The incident occurred near the University of the District of Columbia and an independent college preparatory school. Both are currently on lockdown. Emerman said police officers are with students inside of the prep school.

Authorities respond to shooting in Washington, D.C.

Police are asking residents to avoid the 4100 block of Connecticut Avenue NW area and to expect street closures until further notice as officers respond to the incident. Police said they are sweeping the neighborhood.

Videos and photos shared to Twitter showed officials entering a residential building in the area, as well as evacuating local residents.

#BREAKING — @DCPoliceDept confirm 3 people shot. You can see there are officers with long guns, focusing on Van Ness NW. What appears to be a mobile shield as well.@wusa9 pic.twitter.com/xh0Zbf14ho

— Evan Koslof (@ekoslof) April 22, 2022

Uniformed U.S. Secret Service officers and the FBI Washington Field are also responding to the scene.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to call the D.C. Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

