Gunman among 3 dead in "targeted" Wisconsin casino shooting

A gunman opened fire at the Oneida Casino complex in Ashwaubenon, near Green Bay, Wisconsin, killing two people in a "targeted event" on Saturday evening, local law enforcement official said.

Details: The suspect has also been killed by police following the shooting at the Radisson hotel and conference area of the complex, near Austin Straubel Airport, the Brown County sheriff's official said at a news conference early Sunday.

The official said the third victim was undergoing surgery in a local hospital following the shooting, which happened about 7:30p.m.

It appeared the gunman was targeting a specific person who wasn't there, so he shot that person's co-workers in the incident, he added

The Oneida Nation said in a statement the main casino and Irene Moore Activity Center "will remain closed until further notice."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

