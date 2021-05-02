Gunman among 3 dead in "targeted" Wisconsin casino shooting

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

A gunman opened fire at the Oneida Casino complex in Ashwaubenon, near Green Bay, Wisconsin, killing two people in a "targeted event" on Saturday evening, local law enforcement official said.

Details: The suspect has also been killed by police following the shooting at the Radisson hotel and conference area of the complex, near Austin Straubel Airport, the Brown County sheriff's official said at a news conference early Sunday.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The official said the third victim was undergoing surgery in a local hospital following the shooting, which happened about 7:30p.m.

  • It appeared the gunman was targeting a specific person who wasn't there, so he shot that person's co-workers in the incident, he added

  • The Oneida Nation said in a statement the main casino and Irene Moore Activity Center "will remain closed until further notice."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas House candidate Susan Wright alerts feds after robocalls allege she killed husband

    Congressional candidate Susan Wright said Friday that she is seeking help from the FBI and Justice Department after supporters said they received robocalls alleging she had “murdered” her husband, Rep. Ron Wright, who died in February after battles with cancer and COVID-19.

  • Parker, Peoples head to runoff in race for Fort Worth mayor

    Get voting results in the crowded race to replace Mayor Betsy Price.

  • In a Fort Worth election with everything but winners, Betsy Price’s team celebrates

    Mayor Betsy Price said she was “very disgusted” by councilman Brian Byrd’s campaign. Byrd ran a distant third.

  • Cheri Bustos, who led Democrats through tumultuous 2020 election, announces retirement

    House Democrats’ former campaign chief said she would retire from Congress after this term.

  • Wisconsin casino shooting leaves 3 dead, including gunman

    The gunman went into a restaurant but the employee he targeted was not there, officials said. He then shot other workers, two of whom died.

  • Packers take Ohio St C Josh Myers, Clemson WR Amari Rodgers

    Josh Myers relishes the possibility he could take over for an All-Pro center. Amari Rodgers hopes he gets the chance to run pass patterns for the league’s reigning MVP. The Green Bay Packers spent Friday's portion of the NFL draft selecting Myers in the second round and trading up seven spots to take Rodgers in the third round.

  • Packers GM describes process of picking Josh Myers, Amari Rodgers

    Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to the media after selecting offensive lineman Josh Myers and receiver Amari Rodgers during Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft.

  • North Korea threatens U.S. and accuses Biden of "big blunder" over foreign policy

    A top North Korean official warned the U.S. "will find itself in a very grave situation" after President Biden called the country a security threat during his first policy speech to Congress last week.Why it matters: The threat underlines the challenges Biden faces as he seeks to break away from the failure of predecessors to overcome differences with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's regime over denuclearization and sanctions, which have crippled the isolated nation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: In his speech to Congress last Wednesday, Biden said the nuclear programs of North Korea and Iran were "a serious threat to America’s security and world security," which he vowed to address through "diplomacy and stern deterrence."What they're saying: Kwon Jong Gun, a senior North Korean Foreign Ministry official, said in a statement published by the state-run KCNA, that Biden's speech was a "big blunder" and his comments "intolerable.""His statement clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward" the North Korea as it had been done by the U.S. for over half a century," Kwon said.Kwon did not specify what steps North Korea was considering.The big picture: Kwon's comments come a day after White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration had completed its review of U.S. policy toward North Korea. Psaki suggested the Biden administration would aim for a middle ground between former President Trump’s "grand bargain" and former President Obama’s "strategic patience" approach.The Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Boeing says it fired 65 employees for racist, discriminatory conduct

    In a company-wide report that reveals the first demographic breakdown of its workforce, the planemaker said the employees were terminated between June 2020 and April 21, 2021. American companies have come under pressure from investors to publicly disclose information about diversity among employees in the wake of racial justice and movements such as Black Lives Matter. Boeing said about 69% of its U.S. workforce was made of white employees and 31% from other races, including about 6.4% Black employees.

  • Steelers trade up to select Wisconsin DL Isaiahh Loudermilk in the fifth round

    The Steelers made a puzzling trade in the fifth round.

  • 3 dead in shooting at Wisconsin casino hotel

    The suspect wanted to target a restaurant worker who wasn't there, police said.

  • Expect 'strong signs' of an economy recovery in 2021: BofA's Savita Subramanian

    Savita Subramanian, Head of US Equity&nbsp;& Quantitative Strategy at Bank of America joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down how stocks are faring amid the pandemic and outlook for economic recovery.

  • Ma'Khia Bryant's sister called 911 begging to be placed in a new foster home weeks before police shot and killed Bryant, AP reports

    When police told the girl they couldn't move her, she said she would "kill someone in the home" if she didn't get to leave, a police report said.

  • Sadiq Khan’s ‘outer London tax’ puts tens of thousands of jobs at risk

    Tens of thousands of jobs are at risk from Sadiq Khan's plans for an outer London tax, Tory mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey warns. The Labour mayor is planning to charge people a daily fee of at least £3.50 to drive into London in an attempt to raise money for cash-strapped Transport for London. However, the charge – dubbed 'Checkpoint Chigwell' by its critics – will hit those that commute into London and domestic tourists coming to the capital, with 40,000 jobs at risk. Internal TfL estimates suggest the Greater London Boundary Charge – if levied at £3.50 a day and applying only to non-Londoners – could reduce the total number of weekday car trips across the GLA boundary by between 10 per cent and 15 per cent. This could translate into a £2.6 billion hit to London’s tourist economy, or nearly 40,000 jobs, according to Conservative analysis. The outer London charge has proved to be a touchstone issue at the London mayoral election with millions of people hit with the charge for driving into the capital’s suburbs. Tory London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey said: “As London recovers from the pandemic, the last thing we need is another tax that will hurt businesses. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what Sadiq Khan’s outer London tax will do.

  • Taliban says US fought ‘a meaningless war’ as American troops begin withdrawal

    Joe Biden has said he wants all military personnel out of country by 11 September

  • Grichuk single in 10th, Springer 2 HRs as Jays beat Braves

    Randal Grichuk lined an RBI single in the 10th inning, George Springer hit his first two homers with the Blue Jays, and Toronto rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Saturday night. Grichuk won it with two outs and the bases loaded when he hit an 0-1 pitch from Nate Jones (0-2) into center field. Jordan Romano (2-1), the eighth Toronto pitcher on a bullpen day, worked a scoreless 10th inning.

  • Rudy Giuliani raid has left Trump allies worried about what may come next, report says

    Prosecutors said to be investigating whether former New York mayor was responsible for firing of US ambassador to Ukraine

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • Nicola Sturgeon’s ‘obsession with a hard border would cost thousands of jobs’

    More than 700 jobs would be put at risk for every new role created if border posts were set up between England and an independent Scotland, the Tories have claimed. Emma Harper, an SNP MSP, said that a hard border between Berwick-upon-Tweed and Gretna would deliver a jobs boost for her south of Scotland region, where she is standing for re-election on Thursday. However, the claim has been met with widespread ridicule and dogged Nicola Sturgeon, who has struggled to explain how routes to England could be kept open if she succeeds in having Scotland leave the UK to rejoin the EU.

  • Progress noted at diplomats' talks on Iran nuclear deal

    High-ranking diplomats from China, Germany, France, Russia and Britain made progress at talks Saturday focused on bringing the United States back into their landmark nuclear deal with Iran, but said they need more work and time to bring about a future agreement. After the meeting, Russia’s top representative, Mikhail Ulyanov, tweeted that members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, “noted today the indisputable progress made at the Vienna talks on restoration of the nuclear deal.” “The Joint Commission will reconvene at the end of the next week,” Ulyanov wrote.