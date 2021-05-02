Multiple people shot at casino hotel in Wisconsin

Dennis Romero and Austin Mullen and Suzanne Ciechalski
·1 min read

Multiple people were struck by gunfire in a shooting at a casino hotel near Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday night, a tribal official said.

Melinda J. Danforth, director of intergovernmental affairs for Oneida Nation, which runs the casino, said as many as seven or eight people may have been hit.

The gunfire broke out in a dining room at the Radisson Inn connected to the Oneida Casino in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, just outside Green Bay, she said.

A suspect was in custody, she said.

Police were still clearing rooms just to be safe, Danforth said.

"Crowd control is an issue for us because people are trying to see what’s happening," she said.

The casino tweeted earlier that it was contending with "an active shooter situation" and that several law enforcement agencies were at the scene.

Local police and fire officials declined to provide information.

The casino tweeted that all its facilities were closed until further notice.

    Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Several people were shot at a casino in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Saturday night.Details on the incident at the Oneida Casino were scarce, but officials with the Oneida Nation, which operates the casino in Ashwaubenon, confirmed that several people were shot and said the suspected gunman was in custody. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said just before 10 p.m. local time that there was “no longer a threat to the community.” The all-clear came after hours of chaos that began at around 7:30 p.m., when police first responded to the casino in Ashwaubenon for reports of an active shooter. Video from the scene showed police vehicles swarming the building, and officers rushing inside, some apparently with weapons drawn, as the casino took to Twitter to warn the public to stay away. Melinda J. Danforth, the director of intergovernmental affairs for Oneida Nation, told The Daily Beast the shooting occurred in the restaurant of the Radisson Inn that is connected to the casino.Danforth confirmed there were victims but said “we just don’t know how many at this point.”Police did not immediately disclose the extent of the injuries or the number of people shot. Bobbi Webster, the Public Relations Director for Oneida Nation, told Action 2 News the suspect was in custody.No information was immediately available on the suspect. A witness interviewed by local news outlet WFRV-TV was quoted as saying that casino guests were evacuated from the building and “within minutes of the evacuation, multiple gunshots from the active shooter and police were shot. Went on for a couple minutes and then ceased.”An unnamed witness quoted by Action 2 News said he had heard a gunshot in the restaurant and then saw someone fall down. Another witness described seeing police officers firing their weapons into the parking ramp.“So, we were sitting in the casino, and it came over the loudspeaker that we had to evacuate. And, we literally thought it was a joke because we didn’t hear anything. .... We get shuttled outside, we walk outside, and we’re still joking around about it, and all of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots, 20-30 gunshots for sure,” Max Westphal told Action 2 News. “So we took off running toward the highway. Got out there and I mean that’s pretty much it, that’s all we heard. There was cops... there had to have been 50 cops cars that came by on the highway, it was honestly insane. It was crazy.”This is the situation right now at the Oneida Casino in Green Bay. Reports of an active shooter. Avoid the area. (Video via @anneluty) pic.twitter.com/iMtnnYVyWK— Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) May 2, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

