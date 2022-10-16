Multiple people shot on Clark Atlanta University campus during Homecoming gathering overnight

According to Atlanta police, an overnight shooting at a Clark Atlanta University homecoming gathering left four people injured.

Police said the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. as students were gathered outside of the Woodruff Library on James P. Bradley Drive for Homecoming weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Three men were shot and taken to the hospital. They are in stable condition.

A fourth unknown victim left the scene, refusing treatment, according to police.

Police confirmed on Sunday morning that one of the victims is a student.

Channel 2′s Justin Carter says a crime alert from the university revealed three students and one young adult who does not attend the school were shot.

The shots were fired from a vehicle going west on Parsons Street.

The crime alert to students from the university reads as followed:

The following is a message from the CAU Notification System Please click here to acknowledge receipt of this message On October 16, 2022 at approximately 12:29 am Clark Atlanta University Department of Public Safety Officers responded to a shots fired incident. The preliminary investigation revealed, three students and one young adult who does not attend school in the AUC, while on the property of the Woodruff Library suffered injuries from shots fired from a vehicle traveling West on Parsons Street. All victims involved are being treated for their injuries. The Atlanta Police Department also responded to the scene and is investigating the incident. The safety of our students is our top priority. CAU Public Safety and Atlanta Police Departments have increased officer patrols in the area and the incident remains under investigation. CAU Notification System

TRENDING STORIES:

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

Story continues

Clark Atlanta University is still investigating the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: