‘Multiple people’ shot and cop hospitalized at downtown DC Moechella music festival

“Multiple people” were shot and a Washington, D.C., Metro Police officer was hospitalized in stable condition after reports of gunfire near the Moechella Music Festival Sunday in the heart of the city, according to reports.

People reportedly began running when the gunshots rang out. Police were still investigating.

Festival attendees posted Twitter video Sunday evening of people running.

“We can confirm that one of our members working in the area of 14th and U St NW has been shot,” the union for the District of Columbia’s Metropolitan Police Department tweeted. “The member has been transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.”

Police told WTOP-TV that “multiple people” had reportedly been shot near the intersection of 14th and U Streets in Northwestern D.C. The station first learned of the shooting just after 8 p.m., in an area near the Moachella event, a downtown Juneteenth celebration.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.