Multiple people shot in Covington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were shot overnight after a fight broke out at a party in Covington, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

Covington Police officers and Tipton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene at the Event Center on Highway 51, just north of Covington.

Sheriff Shannon Beasley says detectives are processing the scene and interviewing victims and witnesses. Information on the number of victims is not yet available.

If you have information regarding the incident, contact dispatch at 901-475-4300 or the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office at 901-475-3307.

