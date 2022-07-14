Multiple people shot in Detroit's Lafayette Park on Thursday afternoon, police say

Detroit police say multiple people have been shot in Lafayette Park on Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened near the intersection of East Larned Street and Orleans Street, according to the Detroit Police Department. Police ask that the community stay clear of the area.

People react to a shooting near Lafayette Park in Detroit on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The shooting occurred near the intersection of E. Larned Street and Orleans Street, according to a tweet from the Detroit Police Department. Police ask that the community stay clear of the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at asahouri@freepress.com or on Twitter @andreamsahouri.

🚨SHOOTING INVESTIGATION🚨

We have officers on scene in the area of E. Larned and Orleans investigating a shooting of multiple people. Please stay clear of the area. No further information is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/gz5nUlHQqH — Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) July 14, 2022

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Multiple people shot in Detroit's Lafayette Park, police say