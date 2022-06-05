Multiple people shot at in Downtown Memphis late Saturday, police say
The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after multiple people were shot at in Downtown Memphis late Saturday night.
Officers responded to a shooting at Front Street and Monroe Avenue just after 11 p.m. on June 4.
One victim was found and taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition, a release said.
According to police, officers located two other victims at 75 Jefferson Avenue. One was uninjured and the other was taken to Methodist University Hospital in non-critical condition.
A fourth victim was taken by private car to Methodist University Hospital.
According to police, the victims’ ages are a 19-year-old, two 20-year-olds and a 25-year-old.
This is an ongoing investigation and if you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
