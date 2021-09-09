Multiple people shot in East St. Louis as authorities respond to 'rapidly evolving' situation

Multiple people were struck by gunfire Thursday evening in Illinois with police and SWAT officers surrounding a home as a manhunt for the suspects is underway, according to authorities and local reports.

The Illinois State Police told Fox News that shots were fired around 4 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and North 6th Street in East St. Louis, across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Mo.

"Shots were fired and multiple victims (were) struck," a police spokesperson told Fox News without elaborating further.

Witnesses told Fox 2 St. Louis they saw a gun battle near a meatpacking company where multiple shots were fired and three people were hit. Authorities have not confirmed the number of people wounded or their injuries.

KSDK-TV reported that the St. Clair County Emergency Management office reported 12 people were possibly shot. The agency would not confirm that with Fox News.

Police and SWAT officers surrounded a home near where the shooting occurred as the search for the suspects is ongoing, according to the news outlet.

Authorities told KMOV-TV that three suspects shot several people as they drove past a MetroLink train as it was approaching a railroad crossing. The vehicle with the suspects inside was hit.

The train was seen stopped on the tracks while investigators canvassed the scene.

According to Security.org, which analyzed 2019 FBI crime data, East St. Louis ranked in the top spot for the highest per-capita murder for American cities with a population of over 10,000 residents.

The city also placed fourth in violent crime.