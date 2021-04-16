Multiple people shot at FedEx facility near Indianapolis airport, authorities say

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple people were shot at a FedEx facility near Indianapolis International Airport late Thursday, authorities said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting Thursday, according to department spokesperson Genae Cook. When they arrived, they found an "active shooter incident," Cook told reporters during a news conference early Friday.

Police believe the shooter has died by suicide. Cook said officials do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

Indianapolis police confirmed the site was home to the FedEx facility but could not immediately give information on the number of victims or the severity of injuries.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

The FedEx Indianapolis hub, which employs more than 4,500 team members, is the second-largest hub in the company's global network, a representative told the IndyStar, part of the USA TODAY Network, in March.

FedEx issued a statement after the incident, saying it is cooperating with authorities and working to get more information.

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport," the company said on Twitter. "Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected."

Rep. Andre Carson, whose district includes Indianapolis, said early Friday that he was communicating with local authorities and his office was "ready to help everyone affected any way we can."

"I am heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy," he said via Twitter.

A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots.

“I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open,” Jeremiah Miller said.

The shooting in Indianapolis comes after a pair of shootings last week – one in South Carolina that left six people dead, including the gunman, former NFL player Phillip Adams – and another at a cabinet-making facility in Texas.

Those incidents followed three high-profile mass shootings last month, beginning with a gunman’s rampage in Georgia that killed eight people at three spas in the Atlanta area on March 16. Less than a week later, a gunman killed 10 people inside a Colorado supermarket. Then, on the last day of March, four people – including a 9-year-old boy – were killed in a targeted shooting inside an office building in Southern California.

Contributing: Steve Kiggins and Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: FedEx shooting Indianapolis: Multiple people shot near airport