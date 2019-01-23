Multiple people were shot Wednesday when a gunman opened fire Friday at a SunTrust bank in Sebring, Fla, in a "hostage situation," according to Highlands County Commissioner Don Elwell.

The commissioner, who spoke to CNN, did not elaborate on the number of injuries or indicate whether there were fatalities.

A county SWAT team was sent to the bank after a 911 caller reported that a gunman had fired shots inside.

"After negotiations to try to get the barricaded subject to exit the bank were not successful, the HCSO SWAT team entered the bank and continued the negotiations," the sheriff's office said on its Facebook page. "The suspect eventually surrendered to the HCSO SWAT team."

Police were alerted by a man identified as Victor Sparks who found the bank locked when he tried to go in to make a deposit. Peering inside, Sparks told the Highlands News-Sun, he saw people on the floor and someone walking among them. He told the newspaper he heard a big bang as he dashed off to call 911.

LATEST: Highlands County commissioner says he knows 'there have been multiple people shot' in Sebring SunTrust bank incident and calls them 'civilian injuries' https://t.co/fI6uCWCWPQ pic.twitter.com/RQ1XNa0QbE — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) January 23, 2019

The situation was confined to the bank and there was no danger to the surrounding area, police said.

Sebring is located 94 miles southeast of Tampa.

Contributing: Florida Today

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Multiple people shot as gunman opens fire at Sebring, Fla., bank before surrendering