1 dead, officer injured after gunfire erupts at high school in Knoxville, Tennessee

1 / 2

1 dead, officer injured after gunfire erupts at high school in Knoxville, Tennessee

Tim Stelloh
·1 min read

One person was killed and a police officer was injured Monday during a shooting at a high school in Tennessee, authorities said.

Gunfire erupted after officers in Knoxville responded to a report of an armed person at Austin-East Magnet High School on Monday afternoon, the city's police department said in a statement.

It wasn't clear if the person, described as a male, was a student, but when officers approached him "shots were fired," the statement said. The person was killed and a Knoxville police officer was struck at least once, suffering what the department said were non-life threatening injuries.

A second person was detained for further investigation, authorities said.

The department did not immediately identify anyone involved in the incident.

Related: NBC News is tracking school shootings. Here’s what we found.

Earlier, Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said the school had been secured and students who weren’t involved in the shooting were released to their families. Thomas called the incident “tragic."

State and federal authorities, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, responded to the scene. During a news conference about students returning to in-school learning, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee asked people to pray for victims of the shooting and their families.

Several current or previous students from the high school have been killed in gunfire this year, though none were shot to death inside the school, NBC affiliate WBIR reported.

Recommended Stories

  • Prince William pens moving tribute as he shares new picture of Prince Philip with Prince George

    William said he was pleased his wife was able to know his grandfather for so long.

  • 'White Lives Matter' rallies flop as hardly anyone shows up

    Neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists planned rallies in dozens of cities Sunday but hardly anyone showed up.

  • Police say fatal shooting of Daunte Wright appears to be accidental

    Officials in Brooklyn Center, Minn., say the female officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop Sunday accidentally drew a handgun instead of a Taser when she killed him.

  • Police shooting of Daunte Wright puts spotlight on 'pretextual arrest' laws

    The killing of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop Sunday in Minnesota has drawn attention to “pretextual arrests,” which allow police to pull vehicles over for minor traffic violations and then investigate unrelated crimes.

  • A Pastor's Son Becomes a Critic of Religion on TikTok

    Abraham Piper became a sensation on TikTok nearly overnight. He posted his first video in November, and he now has more than 900,000 followers, many of them young people who thank him for capturing their experiences so precisely. His unlikely path to online stardom: irreverent critiques of evangelical Christianity aimed at others who have left the faith. “If you just want to roll your eyes at how weird it all was, that’s what I’m here for,” Piper said, using a vulgarity, in a clip that has been viewed more than 800,000 times since he posted it to the video-sharing site in February. Piper is certainly not the only one to use social media to talk about religion. But for millions of current and former evangelicals, there is an extra layer of meaning in his recent emergence as a critic: The household he grew up in was headed by one of the most prominent figures in American evangelicalism. Abraham’s father, John Piper, is a best-selling author and theologian who regularly appears on lists of the most influential pastors in America; he retired as pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Minneapolis in 2013 after 33 years. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Fame tends to develop faster online than in the pulpit. Within less than five months, Abraham Piper’s follower count on TikTok has almost caught up with his father’s 1 million on Twitter. His posts — more than 300 videos to date — tackle the idea of a literal Hell (“How are you going to take your family to Outback after church while millions of people are burning alive?”), the evangelical conception of God (“unequivocal thumbs down”) and the absurdity of youth group missions trips (“a white savior’s evangelical vacation that other people pay for”). He delivers his monologues in a cheerful version of the didactic tone that thrives on TikTok. And his posts are visually appealing, too, as far as mini-lectures go. He often records while strolling through a formerly industrial area of Minneapolis, his long gray hair peeking out of a series of goofy knit hats. His other interests on TikTok include popular philosophy, language and the jigsaw puzzle company he co-founded. (Piper also co-founded and is on the board of a media company called Brainjolt; he told CNBC in 2017 that the company expected to take in $30 million that year.) On a snowy day in February, Piper took 59 seconds to explain to his followers why it is absurd for Christians to make their children read the Bible. “While other kids are learning to read with comics or whatever normal parents have around the house, here fundie kids are — 6, 7, 8 years old — devouring stories of Jezebel being defenestrated and then eaten by dogs,” he said with a bemused smile, using a slang term for “fundamentalist.” The Bible is “basically ‘Game of Thrones,’” he added, “except if you don’t read it, you go to Hell.” Tyler Huckabee, a senior editor at the Christian magazine Relevant, described TikTok as a forum well-suited to following a faith journey like Piper’s. “He’s borrowed a lot of tricks from his dad, in taking complicated ideas and packaging them in quotable, easy-to-understand sound bites,” he said. Unlike the one-time weightiness of a book or the one-dimensionality of text-based Twitter, Huckabee explained, TikTok can offer “an ongoing window into his thought process, and his evolution as a person.” He is also tapping into the growing appetite online for accounts of rejecting one’s evangelical upbringing. If the New Atheist movement of the early 2000s devoted itself to intellectual combat with the claims of Christianity, the more recent “exvangelical” movement elevates personal stories of people who have walked away. Melissa Stewart, another popular “exvangelical” personality on TikTok, grew up in an Independent Fundamental Baptist church in Minnesota. When she married at 18, her pastor used John Piper’s work in premarital counseling sessions. She also participated in a church group that studied his best-known book, “Desiring God,” which argues that joy is an essential piece of the Christian life. Stewart is now divorced and in law school. On TikTok, where she has about 179,000 followers, she posts about feminism, sexuality and atheism. “To see someone who didn’t just come from that world but came from that family, who has clearly done the work to get out, and is so introspective and gentle and grounded” gives a lot of people hope, she said in an interview. “If John Piper’s son can deconstruct and get to this place, I can do this, too.” For others, Piper’s pedigree is proof that ex-Christians should not be dismissed as people who were never really committed in the first place. “One of the common refrains is that these people were never Christian,” said Blake Chastain, who popularized the term “exvangelical” when he named his podcast in 2016. “But the people who leave over these issues are the people who took it seriously. They were the youth group kids who were on fire for God.” Piper is one of a number of children of prominent conservative Christians who have publicly rejected elements of their parents’ teaching. Jay Bakker, the son of televangelists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, is an advocate for LGBTQ acceptance in the church. The five children of the combative evangelist Rick Joyner recently told New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof that they vote Democratic. Abraham Piper was excommunicated from his father’s church at age 19 after rejecting the faith. “At first I pretended that my reasoning was high-minded and philosophical,” he later wrote in a Christian magazine. “But really I just wanted to drink gallons of cheap sangria and sleep around.” Four years later, he returned to the faith, and was welcomed back at the church in what his father has described as a “beautiful restoration service.” At some point after that, Piper departed again — this time, apparently, for good. In his videos, however, Piper talks only vaguely about growing up in and rejecting what he describes as fundamentalism. He never mentions his lineage, and he declined to participate in this article. John Piper, too, declined to comment. In his videos, Abraham Piper repeatedly insists he is not trying to convince anyone of anything. “Do you know how boring and soul-sucking it is to base your whole life on making sure other people change to become more like you?” he asked his followers in February. It’s not that nothing matters, he added. “But you get to pick what. You decide what matters. Lighten up, get laid, go bowling.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Powell: Worried about economy reopening 'too quickly'

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told 60 Minutes that he is optimistic about the U.S. economy bouncing back as the vaccine rollout continues, but worries about the possibility of another surge in virus cases.

  • Social media has a new bowling hero in 'The Ginger Assassin' after rare PBA feat

    No one is nearly as excited as the announcer.

  • 'American Idol' rocker Casey Bishop makes history with Chris Cornell tribute

    On Sunday, the teen Luke Bryan has already declared the winner pulled a page straight out of Season 7 champ David Cook’s playbook.

  • Timberwolves-Nets postponed in wake of police shooting of Daunte Wright

    The report comes within an hour of the Twins postponing their game.

  • Police: Officer wounded, 1 dead in Tennessee school shooting

    A confrontation in a Tennessee high school that involved police officers responding to a report of a possible armed man, left one person dead and an officer wounded, authorities said. No other persons were killed or wounded, police said, adding the scene had been secured at the Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville following the afternoon shooting. Authorities said only that a male was deceased but added another person was detained for -further investigation.

  • Pure perfection: North Texas pitcher Hope Trautwein strikes out all 21 batters in perfect game

    It's believed to be the first 21K perfect game.

  • Hideki Matsuyama's caddy paid respect to Augusta National with beautiful gesture

    Shota Hayafuji took an extra second during a long-held caddy tradition to pay tribute to the legendary golf course.

  • The Rock seems serious about bid for president: ‘I do have the goal to unite our country’

    In a preview of his Sunday Today interview with Willie Geist, Johnson, better known as The Rock, speaks more about a potential run for president.

  • Paulina Porizkova on rediscovering dating and sex in her 50s: 'I'm not there to please the guy; I'm there to be pleased'

    The 56-year-old supermodel — who last dated at age 19 — gets candid about looking for love again.

  • Punter Marquette King, out of NFL since 2018, wonders why he has been shunned by league

    Marquette King hasn't punted in two full seasons.

  • Biden's Infrastructure Push Spurs a Flurry of Lobbying in Congress

    WASHINGTON — Members of Congress have begun a frenzy of lobbying to ensure that their pet projects and policy priorities are included in President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan, eager to shape what could be one of the most substantial public works investments in a generation. Officials across the country are dusting off lists of construction projects and social programs, hoping to secure their piece of a plan aimed at addressing what the administration estimates is at least $1 trillion worth of backlogged infrastructure improvements, as well as economic and racial inequities that have existed for decades. Senior lawmakers have started collecting lists of requests from their colleagues for what should be included in the bill, while top White House officials are fielding a torrent of calls from rank-and-file lawmakers, all of whom have their own ideas. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “My phone is blowing up,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in an interview. Nearly every lawmaker “can point to a road or a bridge or an airport” in his or her district that is in dire need of repair. “There’s a ton of interest from Congress,” he said. On Monday, Biden is set to meet at the White House with eight Republicans and Democrats to discuss the plan, part of a push to forge a bipartisan compromise that may ultimately prove futile given GOP resistance to the scope of the package. The group, according to the White House, includes Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Reps. David E. Price, D-N.C., and Don Young, R-Alaska. The five Cabinet officials tapped to navigate the infrastructure package through Congress, including Buttigieg, are continuing to discuss the plan with both Republicans and Democrats. “The door is open,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California said Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “Our hand is extended. Let’s find out where we can find our common ground. We always have a responsibility to strive for bipartisanship.” The process is crucial to Biden’s strategy for maneuvering the far-reaching plan through a Congress where his party has minuscule majorities, at a time when the space for a bipartisan compromise is narrow and even Democrats differ on how to structure and pay for such a huge package. Buttigieg said Sunday on Fox News that Biden wanted to see “major progress in Congress” by Memorial Day, and lawmakers are eager to weigh in. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., wants to tackle the Gateway rail tunnel under the Hudson River. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. and the minority leader, has suggested that surely the “functionally obsolete” Brent Spence Bridge in his state should receive funding. And progressive lawmakers have a five-part wish list that includes lowering drug costs and providing a pathway to citizenship for workers in the country illegally. “If you want to get broad, bipartisan support, you invite other people to have some input into the process,” said Sen. Thomas R. Carper of Delaware, who leads the Environment and Public Works Committee. “Every senator has shared with us the priorities of their states. We’re getting good ideas.” Rep. Peter A. DeFazio of Oregon, chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and the committee’s top Republican, Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri, are also asking lawmakers to identify priorities in their districts. “I’ve been called the tunnel-obsessed congresswoman,” Sherrill said in an interview. “The Gateway Tunnel is the nation’s most important piece of infrastructure given the amount of people who go through the Hudson River tunnels, how decrepit they are and the economic blow we would take if those tunnels collapsed in any way.” While infrastructure has long been hailed as the policy area with the ripest prospects for bipartisan cooperation, Congress has failed in recent years to agree on legislation that would fund long-term transportation projects beyond routine reauthorization of funding. With Democrats newly in charge of both chambers of Congress and the White House, Biden is thinking much bigger. His proposal includes not just trillions in spending for highways, bridges and other physical facilities, but also huge new investments in areas that have not traditionally been seen as infrastructure, such as paid leave and child care. That view, which critics say is too expansive and some progressives say needs to be bigger, has emboldened lawmakers in both chambers to try to use the package to accomplish all manner of policy priorities. “Members are going to try to put as much on this vehicle as possible,” said Sen. Benjamin L. Cardin, D-Md. While Republicans in both chambers have signaled that they are reluctant to support such an expensive and sweeping proposal paid for by tax increases, they are working to influence a final product that many of them may ultimately refuse to support. “I think all of us would agree that we need a robust infrastructure package that focuses on roads, bridges, airports, seaports, water systems and broadband, but this proposal goes way beyond that,” Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine and a member of a bipartisan group searching for compromise, said in an interview. “It seems to me that our first goal should be to try to shape the package and reduce its cost.” Biden and Democrats have repeatedly challenged Republicans to engage in bipartisan negotiations. By incorporating Republicans’ proposals, including individual projects for their districts and states, Democrats hope to increase the political risks of voting against the bill. Some Republicans are already facing criticism for celebrating funding in the nearly $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package they unanimously opposed. Yet the infrastructure measure has a far bumpier path to enactment than the stimulus package, which Democrats muscled through last month. With conflicting ambitions for what could be one of the few major legislative vehicles this year, Democratic leaders are facing a steep challenge in steering the package through Congress. “I think the American people want us to take a very broad look at what infrastructure means, and to address these crises, as soon as possible,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who leads the Budget Committee. Knowing that the measure will include tax changes to help pay for some of the plan, some moderate Democrats from high-tax states have pushed for a repeal of the so-called SALT cap, which limits the amount of state and local taxes that can be deducted from federal income taxes. Others have warned that Biden’s proposal to increase corporate taxes to 28% from 21% is too steep. Rep. Richard E. Neal of Massachusetts, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, has suggested bringing back Build America Bonds created after the Great Recession to help states and cities borrow money for infrastructure projects. Senate Democrats have unveiled their own plans to pay for parts of the package by raising taxes on multinational corporations that stash profits overseas. “I think everyone realizes that we have to come together because failure is not an option,” Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the majority leader, said in an interview. The administration, he said, is “going to talk to many members — it is a big, broad bill — and try to incorporate some good ideas that other members have, too.” Schumer noted that the Biden administration had already included two of his priorities — funding to transition to clean cars and legislation meant to strengthen American technology investments and research — in the package, and will most likely accommodate other changes. Buttigieg would not provide specifics on how officials would choose which transportation projects would get funding. But he said there would most likely be a mix of ways to fund proposals, including through existing grant programs and the creation of new funding streams. In an email sent to congressional lawmakers last week, officials from the Transportation Department provided preliminary details on how $621 billion of Biden’s proposal could be spent on transportation and infrastructure projects. The largest allocations included $174 billion for electric vehicles, with another $115 billion to repair and build roads and bridges. Officials proposed $85 billion for public transit, $25 billion for airports and $17 billion for ports and waterways. The email, obtained by The New York Times and first reported by Roll Call, stressed that the numbers outlined were preliminary and could be revised during negotiations. Towns, cities and states around the country already have designs on the funds. Highway projects of varying sizes — such as $204 million in renovations to roads in Lane County, Oregon — could receive long-awaited funding, according to an analysis from the National Association of Counties, an advocacy group. The administration has highlighted the Claiborne Expressway in New Orleans and the I-81 highway in Syracuse, New York, as opportunities to reduce racial inequity caused by highway construction. Bridge projects, which face a nearly 40-year backlog of repairs, will have no shortage of competition for funding. Projects that already have local tax funds approved, such as a $54 billion initiative to expand light-rail systems across the Seattle region, could also receive support, experts said. Amtrak officials have signaled that they could expedite the creation of a national rail service that reaches an additional 160 communities in the United States. Beth Osborne, the director of Transportation for America, an advocacy group, said the process of sorting through the competing priorities to produce the package will be a grueling one. “God bless these staffers and members who have to figure this out,” said Osborne, a former Senate aide who helped work on the 2009 stimulus law. “On one hand, it’s going to be tough. On the other hand, this is why people come to D.C. to work.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Woman taken aback by new neighbors’ ‘trespassing’ behavior: ‘That’s just plain rude’

    She's considering putting up a fence to stop them.

  • BLM official calls for investigation after founder Cullors buys $1.4 million home

    Black Lives Matter of Greater New York chair Hawk Newsome questions how much Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has contributed to charity. The head of New York City’s Black Lives Matter chapter is calling for an investigation into BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors over a series of million-dollar real estate purchases she’s made. Cullors, 37, has reportedly purchased four high-end homes for $3.2 million in the U.S. alone, per New York Post, including property in a mostly white area of Topanga Canyon in Los Angeles County for $1.4 million.

  • Analysis: Police and bystander accounts bolster Chauvin prosecution

    Prosecutors will rest their case this week against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, bolstered by police testimony and emotional eyewitness descriptions of Floyd dying under Chauvin's knee. So far, prosecutors have called eight members of the Minneapolis Police Department, including the chief. Much of the testimony described Chauvin as using excessive force when he pinned a handcuffed Floyd for more than nine minutes, which Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson described as "devastating" for the defense.

  • Tensions rise in water battle along Oregon-California line

    One of the worst droughts in memory in a massive agricultural region straddling the California-Oregon border could mean steep cuts to irrigation water for hundreds of farmers this summer to sustain endangered fish species critical to local tribes. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which oversees water allocations in the federally owned Klamath Project, is expected to announce this week how the season's water will be divvied up after delaying the decision a month. Several tribes in Oregon and California are equally desperate for water to sustain threatened and endangered species of fish central to their heritage.