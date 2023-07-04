Philadelphia shooting: At least four dead as heavily armed gunman opens fire at random on streets

Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after multiple people were shot in Southwest Philadelphia, late Monday, 3 July 2023 (via AP)

At least four people were killed in a mass shootout on Monday evening in Philadelphia after a gunman “decided to leave their home and target individuals”, according to the police.

There were “multiple gunshot victims”, the Philadelphia Police Department said but didn’t reveal the identities or any further details about the victims.

Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference: “At this point, all we know is that this person (the suspect) decided to leave their home and target individuals.” He had a bulletproof vest, an “AR-type rifle”, multiple magazines, a handgun, and a police scanner, she said.

Reports said that at least eight people were shot. Six victims were taken to the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and two were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, according to local reports.

There was no information available regarding the condition of the injured.

The shooting took place over several blocks in southwestern Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighbourhood at around 8.30pm local time, police said.

The Philadephia Inquirer reported that the bodies of four victims were found at several locations.

Police spokesperson Miguel Torres said in a statement to CNN that officers took the suspect into custody from an alleyway behind the 1600 block of South Frazier Street. Police chased the suspect before he surrendered.

At least two juveniles were among those shot, according to local reports.

According to Gun Violence Archive, at least 339 mass shootings – with four or more killed or injured – have occurred in the US so far this year.

“Horrified by the reports of a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia,” Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney tweeted. “My heart is with the loved ones and families of everyone involved, and I send my prayers to the victims. This devastating violence must stop,” he added.

Meanwhile, police said that officers did not discharge their firearms during the arrest.