Multiple people shot at Morgan State University, Baltimore police say; community asked to shelter in place

Baltimore police are responding to an "active shooter situation" after multiple people were shot at Morgan State University on Tuesday night.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the campus of the historically Black university around 10 p.m. local time. Police and school officials later advised concerned family members to "shelter in place and avoid the area."

Police spokesperson Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. The conditions of the victims weren't immediately known. The address given for the scene of the shooting appeared to match a student residential building.

Morgan State University said “an active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus” in a notice on its website. ATF Special Agents are assisting Baltimore police in the ongoing active shooter situation, ATF Baltimore said on X.

Responding officers blocked off the south entrance to campus near dorm buildings while a police helicopter circled overhead. Some officers were seen conducting a search of a dorm building as students remained sheltered in place.

Ish Sargent, 20, who lives nearby, told The Associated Press that she and her friends went outside when they heard the helicopter. Though they didn’t hear gunshots, Sargent said she doesn’t usually worry about gun violence in the area.

"At a school though, that’s crazy," she said. "People just out here shooting."

Morgan State University is a public historically black university, or HBCU, in Baltimore, Maryland. It is the largest HBCU in the state and the campus is located in a residential area of northeast Baltimore. The university reported an enrollment of more than 9,000 students as of late 2022.

The university had just begun its week of celebrations ahead of the university's homecoming game on Saturday. The coronation of Mister and Miss Morgan State was scheduled for Tuesday night at the Murphy Fine Arts Center, one of the areas the university warned people to avoid following the shooting.

Contributing: The Associated Press

