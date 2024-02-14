Multiple People Shot Near Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade, Police Say

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate during their victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri, on Feb. 14.

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate during their victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri, on Feb. 14.

Multiple people were shot Wednesday during a parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, according to Kansas City police.

Initial reports indicate that as many as 10 people were shot, according to The Associated Press and KSHB 41, which cited the Kansas City Fire Department in Missouri. HuffPost has not been able to independently verify the number.

Five individuals were taken to University Health Truman Medical Center, a spokesperson told HuffPost.

“We currently are treating two gunshot victims. A third gunshot victim is coming to University Health. We are treating two other people for non-gunshot related injuries,” the spokesperson told HuffPost.

According to police, two armed individuals have been taken into custody, but it was not immediately clear if the two were suspects in the shooting.

It’s unclear how many fans were in attendance at the parade, but last year’s event in Kansas City drew 1 million people.

“Anyone nearby needs to leave the area as quickly and safely as possible to facilitate treatment of the shooting victims,” the Kansas City Police Department said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Please avoid the Union Station parking garage area to allow first responders through.”

KCPD also said that it set up child reunification stations for families who had been separated in the crowd.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) said that she attended the parade, but was evacuated and unharmed.

At the end of the Chiefs rally, shots were fired near Union Station. I have been evacuated and am out of harm's way. I encourage everyone to follow instructions and updates from @kcpolice. Please stay safe. — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) February 14, 2024

Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill posted in support of the victims at the parade.

“Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act,” he wrote on X.

Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act.



Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing. — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) February 14, 2024

The Chiefs won 25-22 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pocharapon Neammanee contributed reporting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

People flee after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jamie Squire via Getty Images

People take cover during a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jamie Squire via Getty Images

Law enforcement and medical personnel respond to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday.

Jamie Squire via Getty Images

People take cover during the shooting at the Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

First responders tend to an injured person as they bring her out of Union Station near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

A police officer responds after reports of shots fired at the victory parade.

Jamie Squire via Getty Images

Law enforcement and medical personnel tend to a victim at the scene.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images

Police respond after shots were fired at the parade. Multiple people were injured in the shooting on Wednesday.