At least 5 people shot near where Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration had just wrapped up Monday

Several people were shot shortly after the Juneteenth festival ended Monday, according to Milwaukee police. The shooting occurred along North King Drive near Locust Street.

At least five people were shot Monday afternoon around where Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration had just wrapped up, according to Milwaukee police and fire officials.

The shooting happened directly outside Greater Philadelphia Church of God in Christ, 2947 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to witnesses and a Facebook Live video taken by a bystander in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

The incident, which took place near the intersection with West Locust Street, was called in at 4:21 p.m., according to the Milwaukee Police call log.

The Milwaukee Fire Department had "multiple responses" to the area, Deputy Fire Chief William Kowalski said. Five people had "traumatic injuries" and were taken to hospitals, he said.

In an email, Milwaukee Police said it would hold a media briefing "regarding multiple people being shot." More information will be released at that time, police said.

A man who identified himself as T. Jenkins said a fight between two women preceded the shooting.

A young man pulled out a gun and everyone scattered, Jenkins said. The man did some of the shooting, he said.

Jenkins provided aid to a young woman with a neck wound. There was blood coming out of the left side of her neck, he said.

“I applied pressure to her neck,” he said. “I tried to keep everyone calm around me.”

Toni Hector, a vendor, said the shooting happened in front of her. She also said it started as a fight between two women.

“I do this event every year and bring my clothes down. It has never been this bad,” Hector said.

A Facebook Live video taken in the immediate aftermath of the shooting shows at least two young people with gunshot wounds being treated by paramedics on the pavement.

The person who filmed the Facebook Live said in the video that a teenage girl or young woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the neck. The Facebook user tried to comfort her sobbing friend, who was trying to contact her mother. Only about 20 minutes after the festival had officially ended, hundreds of people were still walking along the street.

Thousands of people packed King Drive for the festival, which ran 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors selling food and wares lined the street along with community organizations offering resources, snacks and free giveaways.

Music thumped from booths and food trucks offering refreshing treats in the heat drew long lines. Many families with children and older adults were in attendance, and police officers were stationed in several places along the route. Youth dance groups, marching bands and drill teams entertained crowds in a parade along King Drive earlier in the day.

Milwaukee activist Vaun Mayes was at Rose Park when shots rang out. He said his team, ComForce MKE, which engages in violence interruption, specifically targeted the area surrounding the park because of a shooting and fights last year following the Juneteenth celebration.

Last year, Mayes witnessed a woman being shot shortly after festivities. He recorded the incident on Facebook Live. The video shows large crowds and reckless driving.

Mayes said he is “incensed” that there would be violence on the Juneteenth holiday after last year’s incidents.

Prior to the shots ringing out on Monday, “we had been breaking up fights for maybe an hour, an hour and a half,” Mayes said. People started running toward a formation of police officers and that is when Mayes noticed multiple people had been hit. “I thought maybe it was one person and then just another person after another person,” he said.

Keith Caldwell, another vendor near the scene, described the scene this way: “I just heard commotion, gunshots, people screaming.”

On security at the event, Caldwell said: “It definitely needs a change, we just need a better situation.”

He talked of the need for gun control.

“Right now, it’s like an uncontrollable situation,” Caldwell said.

