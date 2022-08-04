One woman killed, three other people injured in Hickory Trace Drive apartment shooting

Police arrested a man after one woman was killed and three of her relatives were injured in a shooting at an apartment on Hickory Trace Drive.

A spokesperson for Metro Nashville police said officers were called to the scene about 3 p.m. and found the woman dead.

The other victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Officers took a 24-year-old man into custody in Cheatham County, and believe the shooting to be domestic in nature.

BREAKING: A 24 yr old suspected shooter has been taken into custody in Cheatham County in relation to this afternoon's homicide of an adult woman and the wounding of 3 of her relatives at Stonebrook Apts off Old Hickory Blvd in South Nashville. This appears to be domestic related pic.twitter.com/jsUQBMB6o4 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 4, 2022

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

