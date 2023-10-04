Multiple people shot in ongoing ‘active shooter situation’ at Morgan State University, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are encouraging people to avoid the area of Morgan State University and those nearby to shelter in place Tuesday night after multiple people were shot on campus.

The department said that multiple people were shot on the campus.

Police tweeted that officers are on the scene of the situation, which the school said was related to a report of shots being fired, on the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, near the Thurgood Marshall Apartments and close to the Northeast District Police Station. Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also on scene, the federal agency said.

The university said those near campus should clear the area near the residential building as well as the Murphy Fine Arts Center, and shelter in place.

