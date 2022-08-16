6 people shot, including 2 juveniles, outside Methodist North Hospital, officials say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left multiple people shot at a local hospital.

According to police, officers responded to Methodist North Hospital for a shooting in the 3900 block of New Covington Pike just after 12:30 a.m.

PHOTOS: Multiple people shot outside Methodist North Hospital, police say

According to a statement from a Methodist Le Bonheur spokesperson:

Early this morning, a shooting occurred near Methodist North Hospital. No hospital employees were harmed. Six patients were treated and transported to Regional One and Le Bonheur hospitals. We appreciate the swift action from our employees to guide patients away from the ED waiting area so our security team and Memphis Police Department could respond quickly. We are working with local law enforcement who are continuing to investigate. The hospital is not on lockdown at this time.

Shooting victims arrive at Methodist North. pic.twitter.com/oTxRf3nmAa — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 16, 2022

According to MPD, two of the victims were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition, but one was upgraded to non-critical.

Four victims were taken to Regional One, police said. Three of the four victims are now being questioned by police because they were in possession of a stolen car, according to police.

According to officials, it appears that the shooting occurred in the area of North Covington Pike and Austin Peay Highway.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



