Multiple people shot in overnight shooting in downtown Orlando

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in downtown Orlando.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. near the area of Wall Street Plaza and South Orange Avenue.

Police said that as the bars and restaurants were closing, a large fight took place and a shooting followed.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said there were seven victims. One person drove themselves to the hospital and six others were transported by EMS.

All victims remain in stable condition, according to police.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call Orlando Police Department or contact Crimeline by texting or dialing **8477(TIPS).

