Multiple people shot at park in Roseville, suspect in custody

Authorities from various agencies gather at the command post next to local fitness center and library where a lockdown occurred in response to a shooting in Roseville, Calif., Thursday afternoon. At least three people have been hospitalized. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

Multiple people were shot Thursday afternoon in a Roseville park north of Sacramento, according to authorities.

A large police presence responded to Mahany Park, according to a social media post the city of Roseville posted around 1:30 p.m. A fitness center and the Riley Library were on a brief lockdown as police responded to the scene.

By 3 p.m., police announced on Twitter that the lockdown at the park had been lifted, but the fitness center and library would remained closed for the rest of the day.

Police called an armored vehicle to the park to negotiate with a shooter, who was taken into custody, reports the Sacramento Bee.

Multiple victims were wounded, according to dispatch reports from emergency personnel. At least three people were taken to local hospitals, according to police scanner reports from the scene.

Police asked the public to avoid the area shortly before 2 p.m. but said in a social media post that the area was safe.

Parents arrived at the park shortly before 2 p.m. to see whether they could pick up their kids at summer camp programs held in the area, but there were no reports of any injured children, according to police dispatch reports.

Police asked parents to pick up children from the camp at Quail Glen Elementary School.

This is a developing story.

