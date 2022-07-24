Two killed after gunfire erupts in San Pedro's Peck Park

LAPD officers and sheriff's deputies at the entrance to Peck Park on Sunday. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Two people were killed after gunfire erupted Sunday afternoon in San Pedro's Peck Park, authorities said.

Initial reports indicated that the shooting took place at the park's baseball diamond, according to officials.

"We don't know how many shooters we have at this point," Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Kelly Muniz said.

Muniz said the shooting was a dispute between two parties. Weapons were recovered at the scene, police said.

In total, seven people were taken to hospitals, according to Erik Scott, public information officer for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Police said the shooting occurred around 3:50 p.m.

The LAPD declared a citywide tactical alert because so many officers had been deployed to the scene. Officer Luis Garcia said the park had been closed, and police had directed people to head back to their vehicles and clear the area.

Around 6:45 p.m., a large group of police in body armor and helmets — some with rifles — moved into the park after being briefed outside it at Crestwood Street and Western Avenue.

This post will be updated.

Times staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.