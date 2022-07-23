Multiple people shot at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford, police say

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Police Department is investigating a shooting at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford.

Details are on the shooting are still limited, but police said via Twitter there are "multiple shooting victims." Police did not provide an exact number of shooting victims.

Police also did not provide a status on any of the victims or say if any arrests have been made. We will provide updates as they become available.

Shooting Investigation at Sinnissipppi Park with multiple victims. On-going investigation. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 23, 2022

It's the second shooting police have responded to so far this weekend in Rockford.

On Friday night, police responded to the 600 block of Horsman after a woman was shot. Police announced early Saturday morning the woman died from injuries sustained in that shooting.

More crime:Woman dies from injuries sustained in shooting Friday night in Rockford

Anyone with information on either of these shootings is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Andy Carrigan is the Content Manager for the Rockford Register Star and the Journal-Standard in Freeport. acarrigan@rrstar.com, @AndyCarriganRRS

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Police: Multiple people shot at Sinnissippi Park in Rockford