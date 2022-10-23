Multiple people shot at South Georgia restaurant, police say

Multiple people were shot at a South Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, according to authorities.

At around 10:30 p.m., Cordele police arrived to a “chaotic scene” at 16 East Restaurant, where they arrived to which they said had multiple gunshot victims.

The shooter was identified by his fingerprints as 42-year-old Bryant Lamar Collins of Michigan, according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators are still working to discover Collins’ motive.

Crisp County deputies and Georgia State Patrol also responded to the call, and Collins was quickly identified and taken into custody.

Police say four adult victims were transported to an area hospital. Three of the victims remain hospitalized, and one was treated and released.

TRENDING STORIES:

The victims have not been identified.

Police are still investigating the incident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: