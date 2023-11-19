Multiple people shot in Spring Valley: SDSO

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Spring Valley Saturday evening, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 5.

Authorities received reports of shots fired around 8:15 p.m. in the 9000 block of Ildica Street.

Deputies say about four to five people were shot, although information about whether their injuries are life-threatening is not known at this time.

A suspect has not been identified and remains at large. Authorities could not confirm if there was an immediately threat still to the area.

As of 8:30 p.m., authorities say they are working to establish a perimeter around the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

