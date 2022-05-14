‘Multiple’ people shot and suspect in custody following supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York

(AP)

A suspect is in custody following a mass shooting outside a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, where police report “mulitiple” victims struck by gunfire after a shooter opened fire on 14 May.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she is “closely monitoring” the incident and has advised residents to avoid the area.

A statement from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office offers “condolences to the family and friends” of victims.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said “all of New York is with Buffalo after this tragic mass shooting.”

This is a developing story