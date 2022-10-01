Multiple people shot after tailgating party in MS, sheriff’s office says

At least four people have been shot, but the number could increase to seven, according to the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at approximately 12 AM, on First Street and MLK Junior Drive in Marks, Miss.

There was a tailgating party following the homecoming game, and that is when shots erupted, deputies said.

Deputies also said that several victims were also injured in a stampede.

The Quitman County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate and identify the shooting suspects.

FOX13 is trying to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates.

