At least 5 people shot, 'undetonated devices' found at Brooklyn subway station, officials say

NEW YORK — Multiple people were shot and several "undetonated devices" were found at a Brooklyn subway station Tuesday morning, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a call for smoke at the subway station at 36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood and found shooting victims and the devices, the New York City Fire Department said in a statement.

The fire department said 13 people were injured and taken to hospitals. A law enforcement official told USA TODAY five of the 13 injured had gunshot wounds. The official was not authorized to comment publicly.

Eight of the injured were taken to NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn, and all were in stable condition, spokeswoman Lacy Scarmana said Tuesday morning. New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Hospital said three patients injured in the attack were being treated, but no information on their medical conditions was immediately available.

A New York City Police Department spokesperson told USA TODAY officers were investigating reports of shots fired.

The police department said in a tweet, "there are NO active explosive devices at this time" and advised residents to stay clear of the area.

Photos on social media appeared to show multiple people bleeding on a smoky subway platform shortly after reports of the shooting. The New York Times and Associated Press reported a person with a construction vest and gas mask was being sought.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the situation and the White House has been in touch with Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a tweet she had been briefed on the "developing situation." Mayor Eric Adams, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and cleared his schedule of in-person public events, was receiving continuous briefings, spokesman Fabien Levy tweeted.

The subway station serves the D, N and R lines, which all run into Manhattan. Services on the lines in Brooklyn and some Manhattan stations were suspended, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

The shooting comes as crime in the city's sprawling subway system has ticked up in recent months. Transit crime had increased 68% so far in 2022 compared to 2021, NYPD statistics show.

The subways have been a particular focus of Adams's, and the mayor earlier this year released a safety plan in efforts to lower crime.

Contributing: Eduardo Cuevas, Rockland/Westchester Journal News

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NYC subway shooting: 5 shot in Brooklyn, 'undetonated devices' found