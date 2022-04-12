Multiple people shot and unexploded devices found in Brooklyn subway attack, FDNY say

(independent)

Several people have been shot and undetonated devices have been found after an attack on the Brooklyn subway on Tuesday morning, the FDNY say.

NBC New York reported that several shots were fired at the Sunset Park station, near Fourth Avenue and 36th Street at around 8:30am.

Sources said a man that appeared to be dressed in an MTA uniform threw a device in the air and began shooting, striking several commuters.

NBC reported that some of the sounded jumped on a train to escape the gunfire.