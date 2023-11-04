Multiple people shot at while driving on 91 Freeway in Corona

At least one person was hospitalized following a drive-by shooting on the 91 Freeway on Friday night.

The shooting took place just after 10:30 p.m. near McKinley Street in Corona, according to law enforcement officials.

A woman driving eastbound on the freeway said that she passed a slow-moving vehicle as she approached McKinley, and upon doing so, the suspect in that vehicle drove up next to her and opened fire.

At least one person was hospitalized following a shooting on the 91 Freeway on Friday night. (OnSceneTV)

Her car was hit twice but she was not injured, according to police.

Authorities said that another man driving eastbound on the 91 Freeway was also struck in the leg by a bullet. He was transported to a local hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

The shooter remains on the loose, and no suspect or vehicle description has been released.

