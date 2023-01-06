Multiple people shot, wounded near Fla. restaurant

ABC News

A husband and wife in their 80s were murdered in their home at a Florida retirement community in what the police called a "random crime," and a female person of interest is now in custody. Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80, were "enjoying their golden years of retirement" at Waterman Village in Mount Dora, Mount Dora Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said at a news conference Tuesday. A person of interest in the homicides, 51-year-old Vickie Lynn Williams, has since been found driving the Getmans' car and has been taken into custody in Savannah, Georgia, on car theft charges, police said.