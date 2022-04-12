Multiple shot, at least 13 injured in NYC subway station; manhunt underway for suspect

Multiple people were shot in a New York City subway station during rush hour on Tuesday, and a manhunt was underway for a suspect, officials said.

At least 13 people were injured during the mayhem that unfolded at a station in Brooklyn's Sunset Park neighborhood, the FDNY said, though it was not immediately clear how many of those victims were shot.

A man, possibly wearing clothes that resembled MTA attire, was spotted throwing a device in the subway station before opening fire at about 8:30 a.m., law enforcement sources told NBC New York.

Aftermath from shooting at subway station on 36th Street and Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn, N.Y. (Armen Armenia via Facebook)

The FDNY initially said several undetonated devices were found at the scene. The NYPD, though, said no "active explosive devices" were immediately located. What was believed to be explosive devices "may just be debris," law enforcement sources said, according to NBC New York.

Police were looking for a man, believed to be about 5-foot-5, 180 pounds and wearing a gas mask, who shot at least five people, sources said.

Some of the wounded passengers made their escape by jumping on a train, the sources said.

Several commuters posted images of bloodshed and smoke in the Brooklyn subway station immediately after the attack.

Former NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea urged the public not to jump into any conclusions based on any initial reports.

“It’s important to know, at a scene such as this, it can be chaotic. You can have all sorts of informations coming in and trained investigators then have to sift through that to determine what is reality versus what is what somebody perceived in a split second,” Shea told MSNBC.

“This crime scene is only going to grow as time goes on. You have to imagine this occurring on a moving train. So there’s potential that evidence is disturbed. People running out of there frantically. So everyone is kind of at this point, settling down, and now the investigation really starts so witnesses, video, all of this is critically important at this point.”

Commuters were urged to steer clear of 36th Street and Fourth Avenue "due to an investigation" and "emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area," the NYPD said in a statement.

That corner is the site of a busy station that runs the D, N and R trains. There is no service there and at some stations in Manhattan in the immediate aftermath of the mayhem.

Two schools were put on lockdown and most stores in the neighborhood evacuated, NBC New York reported.

The D and N are particularly popular lines, as they make express stops into Midtown Manhattan. Cellphones across the five boroughs buzzed hours after the incident, telling New Yorkers to stay away from that neighborhood.

President Biden has been briefed on the subway shooting. White House senior staff are in touch with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell to offer any assistance as needed.

Tuesday's bloodshed comes as New York City companies and employees struggle with return-to-office debates and whether workers should be forced back to headquarters they've barely seen over the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.