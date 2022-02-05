Multiple people stabbed in north Fort Worth Saturday morning, police say

One person is in critical condition after a stabbing that left multiple people injured in Fort Worth early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. near the 700 block of Poncho Lane. Police were dispatched to the area after a report of a cutting.

Upon arrival, officers found “multiple stab victims,” they said. One individual was listed in critical condition.

The Fort Worth Police Department didn’t release any additional information Saturday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing.