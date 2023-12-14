Multiple people stabbed in Steuben County; troopers arrest Genesee County man

A Genesee County man faces a felony charge and two people remain hospitalized with stab wounds after a fight in the Steuben County Town of Howard earlier this week.

Bath-based New York State Police said the incident took place on county Route 56 in the early morning hours of Dec. 10.

Troopers, along with Steuben County Sheriff's Office deputies, responded to the scene, where an investigation determined that several people were drinking alcohol when an altercation took place.

State Police said three males sustained knife wounds during the incident, with all three taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

Troopers said one of the individuals involved − 23-year-old Ausencio Roblero Lopez of Elba − was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday and subsequently charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Officials said Lopez was arraigned in the Steuben County CAP Court system.

The two other males remain at Strong Memorial in stable condition, police said.

Troopers said the incident remains under investigation.

