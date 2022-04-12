At Least 13 People Were Injured In A Shooting At A Brooklyn Subway Station During Morning Rush Hour

Multiple people have been injured by gunfire at a Brooklyn subway station during morning rush hour, officials said.

At least thirteen people have been injured and taken to area hospitals.

The incident happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET at the 36 Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood, which serves the D, N, and R lines.

A New York City Fire Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News they received a call about smoke in the station and that first responders discovered multiple people shot.

"Several undetonated devices at [the] same location," the spokesperson said, describing the scene as still active.

The NYPD subsequently said on Twitter that there were no active explosive devices at this time.

@NYCTSubway Its not just smoke, there were blood everywhere at 36st station and people hurt. What happened!? 12:45 PM - 12 Apr 2022

Graphic photos on social media showed at least three people lying on the floor of the station in a pool of blood.

On Twitter, subway officials said there was a "major disruption" to service.

Police urged the public to avoid the station and to "expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News.