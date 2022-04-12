At Least 13 People Were Injured In A Shooting At A Brooklyn Subway Station During Morning Rush Hour
Multiple people have been injured by gunfire at a Brooklyn subway station during morning rush hour, officials said.
At least thirteen people have been injured and taken to area hospitals.
The incident happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. ET at the 36 Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood, which serves the D, N, and R lines.
A New York City Fire Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News they received a call about smoke in the station and that first responders discovered multiple people shot.
"Several undetonated devices at [the] same location," the spokesperson said, describing the scene as still active.
The NYPD subsequently said on Twitter that there were no active explosive devices at this time.
@NYCTSubway Its not just smoke, there were blood everywhere at 36st station and people hurt. What happened!?
Graphic photos on social media showed at least three people lying on the floor of the station in a pool of blood.
On Twitter, subway officials said there was a "major disruption" to service.
Police urged the public to avoid the station and to "expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area."
