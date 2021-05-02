Three people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a casino hotel near Green Bay, Wisconsin

Kelsey Vlamis,Sarah Al-Arshani
·2 min read
oneida casino hotel shooting
Law enforcement blocks the road in front of the Oneida Bingo and Casino in Green Bay, Wis on Saturday May 1, 2021 after reports of an active shooter. AP Photo/Mike Roemer

  • Three people including the gunman are dead after a shooting at a Green Bay, Wisconsin casino hotel.

  • Police said one person was also seriously injured.

  • Officials said the situation was contained and that there was no longer a threat to the community.

Three people including a gunman are dead following a shooting that occurred at a casino hotel near Green Bay, Wisconsin, Saturday night.

Police said during a press conference that they shot the suspect and the attack appeared to be targeted event.

"It was targeting a specific victim who was not there but he decided to still shoot some of the victim's friends and co-workers it appears," a police spokesman said.

Police said the motive is still not completely clear but believe it could be tied to employment.

The Oneida Casino, located in the Green Bay suburb of Ashwaubenon, said on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m. local time that there was an active shooter situation and that law enforcement was working to secure the area. They also advised people to stay away from the main casino.

Melinda J. Danforth, director of intergovernmental affairs at the Oneida Nation, which runs the casino, confirmed to Insider that multiple people were shot. She said the shooting occurred at the Radisson Hotel that is connected to the main casino. She also said police have not yet confirmed the number of casualties.

At 9:51 p.m. local time, the Wisconsin Justice Department said the situation was contained and there was no longer a threat to the community.

Video shared on social media showed a heavy police response with cars lined up outside the casino and officers on foot rushing to reach the building. Some people were tweeting from inside the building as they waited for police to secure the area.

The casino is located on the Oneida Reservation of the Oneida Nation, which runs the casino. It is also located near the Green Bay Airport.

Police said the FBI was also helping with the investigation and the Divison of Criminal Investigation was investigating the police-involved shooting of the gunman.

The casino tweeted that all of its buildings have been closed until further notice.

