Multiple people wounded during overnight shooting at Blue Springs park

Police are investigating an overnight shooting at Wilbur Young Park in Blue Springs that wounded multiple people, a police spokeswoman said in a release.

All of the victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, said Jennifer Brady, public information officer for the Blue Springs Police Department.

Police responded about 10:30 p.m. to the park in the 1200 block of Southeast Adams Dairy Parkway on reports that shots had been fired.

Arriving officers found multiple victims, who were taken to hospital with injuries. Further details, including the ages of the victims and suspect information, were not available.

Police said the shooting is an active investigation and asked anyone with information to contact the Blue Springs Police dispatch center at 816-288-0151 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Young Park is a 40-acre park located in southern Blue Springs. It is adjacent to Blue Springs South High School. The park’s hours are 6 a.m. to midnight, according to the city’s website.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.