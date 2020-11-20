Multiple people wounded in Wisconsin mall shooting, says mayor

·1 min read

(Reuters) - A suspect was at large after "multiple" people were wounded in an "active shooter incident" at a suburban shopping mall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Friday, the local mayor said.

The shooting took place at the Mayfield Mall in Wauwatosa, a Milwaukee suburb of 47,000 people. Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said in a statement that none of the injuries appeared life-threatening.

The shooter was still at large, he said, and 75 police officers were on the scene.

Video posted to Twitter showed paramedics wheeling people out of the mall on stretchers.

Live TV shots on local ABC affiliate WISN12 showed dozens of police vehicles with flashing lights outside a Macy's department store.

Several customers interviewed by the local TV reporter said shoppers and mall employees were locked inside the mall but were safe. One said her sister - a mall employee - heard about 15 shots.

(Reporting by Mimi Dwyer, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

