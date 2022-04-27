Multiple police agencies respond to weapons complaint at Fox River Mall food court

GRAND CHUTE – Numerous police officers from multiple agencies responded to a weapons complaint at the Fox River Mall food court Tuesday afternoon after a patron allegedly revealed a firearm during a disagreement with an employee.

According to the Grand Chute Police Department, the incident occurred at around 3:23 p.m. During a disagreement between the patron and the employee, the patron allegedly lifted her shirt to reveal "what appeared to be a firearm," police said.

The patron was last seen in the food court at the Fox River Mall. Officers searched the mall but were unable to find her.

Officers from the Grand Chute Police Department, the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the incident, Grand Chute police said.

In January 2021, a shooting at the food court left one man dead and another injured.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Grand Chute Police Department either by phone at 920-832-1575, by texting "TIPGCPD" followed by a tip to 847411 (TIP411) or through the Grand Chute Police app.

