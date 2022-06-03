Multiple police agencies at scene of standoff where shots were fired in Cahokia Heights

East St. Louis Police, Illinois State Police and St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a standoff on the 3500 block of Piggott Avenue in the former Centreville section of Cahokia Heights.

Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren, through an email, confirmed that law enforcement has been at the scene since about 7:30 p.m. Shots were fired on Trendley Avenue before the suspect retreated to his residence, where he remains holed up with two other people.

The suspect, whose name police have not released, is not cooperating with the officers, Felshren said. A large law enforcement presence, which includes an Illinois State Police SWAT team, continue their attempt to negotiate a surrender.

It is unclear what precipitated the standoff or if the two other people are suspects or hostages. KMOV-TV reported that the two others are the suspect’s children, but that has not been verified.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as information becomes available.