Multiple police agencies searching for missing teen

Mar. 2—Police with multiple local, state and federal agencies are searching for a Frederick teen who was reported missing on Saturday.

Limber Jocimar Lopez Funez, 15, was last seen in the evening of Feb. 24 in the area of Alban Court in Frederick, along the Golden Mile, according to a news release from the Frederick Police Department.

Lopez Funez is considered a "critical" missing person due to his age, Frederick Police Department spokeswoman Samantha Long said in an interview Thursday.

Anyone under 17 is considered a critical missing person, she said, but other factors like mental health or a missing person who might harm themselves can also give a person the status of "critical," she said.

In a previous press release, police said they believed Lopez Funez was in danger.

Whether or not Lopez Funez is in danger is still under investigation, Long said. Additionally, whether or not he is in danger does not play a part in his "critical status," she said.

The search for Lopez Funez began Saturday, Long said, and officials were searching in Gambrill Park on Thursday.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office was helping with the search Thursday, she said. Officials with Maryland State Police and the Department of Homeland Security were also seen at the site of the search.

Residents of Frederick County and the city of Frederick may notice an increased police presence, as police have organized several searches in and around the city of Frederick to continue searching for Lopez Funez, the release said.

Police asked that anyone with information on Lopez Funez call or text Det. Yackovich at 240-549-4450 or email KYackovich@FrederickMDPolice.org.

Those who want to remain anonymous can contact Frederick police's Crime Tip Line at 301-600-8477, police said.

Police additionally ask that residents in the area where Lopez Funez was last seen with cameras or video surveillance systems check their recordings and contact Frederick police if they find anything helpful.

Photo Editor Bill Green contributed to the report.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel