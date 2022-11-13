Multiple police agencies still searching for man deemed 'armed and dangerous'

Nov. 13—Sabattus police, Maine State Police and several other law enforcement agencies were searching Sunday for Diego Martinez, 31, who police say is "armed and dangerous" with a criminal background.

The search stems from a series of high-speed chases ensuing from a standoff at a Sabattus home on Friday. The suspect crashed through a garage door in a vehicle as law officials surrounded the home, the Sun Journal reported.

"We have a team of resources actively looking for him along with other law enforcement agencies," Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss said Sunday. It is not a Maine State Police case, Moss said, but state police are serving in a support role.

On Friday, during the standoff on Sabattus Road, a state police tactical team surrounded the home, preparing to shoot pepper spray, when Martinez crashed through a garage door to escape, the Sun Journal reported.

Police said Martinez is a local man with a history of violent crime in the Lewiston-Auburn area.

"I've been working in law enforcement for 35 years," Sabattus Police Chief Erik Baker told the Sun Journal. "I've never seen someone come through a garage door like that."

What followed was a chase from Sabattus to Lewiston, with the suspect traveling the wrong way down Pine Street at 100 mph, according to the report. With dangerous speeds, police broke off the chase. Soon the vehicle was reported to have crashed on Washington Street in Auburn, and Martinez then fled on foot.

Later Friday night, another chase ensued, this one involving the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department. This chase went through Poland and into Oxford, ending when the vehicle crashed near Oxford Plains Speedway. The driver fled on foot, and police told the Sun Journal there was evidence the driver may have been Martinez. Search dogs were called to find the driver.

About 30 minutes later, it was reported that Martinez was driving yet another vehicle and headed northbound. Police from several agencies started searching in the Oxford-Norway area. The Sun Journal reported that, shortly after 11 p.m., a Subaru the suspect was driving crashed into a porch in Norway but that Martinez remained at large.

According to police and court records, Martinez has a history of assault, weapons charges and police chases similar to what happened on Friday. Most recently, Martinez was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine. Those charges are pending.

Before Friday, Sabattus police and other agencies searching for Martinez received information that he was at the Sabattus home, according to the report. Once police confirmed the suspect's location, they called the tactical team and the standoff got underway.

Baker cautioned people not to interact with Martinez. If seen, the public is asked to contact Maine State Police or their local police agency. Martinez is 5'6" tall, about 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.