Multiple police officers involved in shooting outside Hard Rock Rockford Casino

ROCKFORD — Multiple police officers were involved in a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Hard Rock Rockford Casino on Rockford's east side.

The shooting took place at 8:30 p.m. Police said a man pointed a gun at police officers, and the officers shot the man. The man, who was not identified, is in critical condition at a local hospital, police said.

More than 20 squad cars from area police agencies wereparked outside the casino. A perimeter has been established with yellow caution tape.

The department posted on its Twitter account shortly after 9:30 p.m. that a shooting took place at Bell School Road and Argus Drive. The casino is located at 610 N. Bell School Road.

Police have not yet released any further information about the shooting. Police ask that people avoid the area as they investigate.

Rockford Casino opened in November in the former Giovanni's Restaurant & Convention Center location at 610 N. Bell School Road.

Rockford Casino is considered a temporary location. It is expected to operate for about two years while a permanent casino and entertainment complex is built on East State Street near the Interstate 90 entrance at the former location of the Clock Tower Resort.

Corina Curry: ccurry@rrstar.com; @corinacurry

