1 dead, 1 critically injured after shooting at apartment complex in Stonecrest

DeKalb County police are investigating what led up to a shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured.

A Channel 2 Action News crew on the scene saw at least four or five police cars along with caution tape in the area of Embarcadero Drive on the morning of Feb. 14.

The address is in the area of the Windward Forest Apartments in Stonecrest.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police initially responded to the scene around 6 a.m. and found two people shot in the parking lot. Investigators pronounced one victim dead at the scene.

The second victim has been transported to a hospital in critical condition. Neither victim names have been released.

Police said it was an isolated incident and the victims and suspect knew each other.

No description of the suspect has been released.

On Feb. 16, the suspect in the shooting was identified as 4-year-old Javoka Shumaker, according to police. They ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts call the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: